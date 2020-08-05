Thomas named Emory & Henry Scholar-Athlete

Emory & Henry College is announced that 44 E&H student-athletes from the Intermont Equestrian, cheer and dance teams earned the designation of Emory & Henry Scholar-Athlete for the 2019-20 academic year.

Included on this year’s team is Brinley Thomas of Farmville, of the Intermont Equestrian team.

Eligibility for the Emory & Henry Scholar-Athlete is open to student-athletes who compete in an E&H varsity sport, regardless of academic class. Student-athletes must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered.