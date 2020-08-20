The weather is going to be great today

Wednesday turned to be a really nice day.

Despite a forecast of mostly cloudy skies and a good possibility rain and thunderstorms, the skies were beautiful much of the day and the thunderstorms never materialized. It was a great day to begin move-in at Longwood University. That process will continue through Sunday. Perhaps we will be as fortunate with the weather today.

Cooler than the typical summer temps remain in the area today with a high of 82. The forecast currently only lists the possibility of a stray thunderstorm this afternoon. Hopefully, the storms will stray another way. There is a larger opportunity for a thunderstorm this evening but the chance of precipitation is only listed as no more than 20% today.

It’s a great day to take a walk and enjoy the summer weather.