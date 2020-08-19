Storms, cooler temps expected the next two days
After some storms and rain moved through the area last night bringing significant rainfall to some places, expect a mostly cloudy day with a chance for more thunderstorms with a high of 82 degrees.
A storm system moved through the area early this morning bringing some thunder, lightning and rain between 4 and 5 a.m. That system is currently tracking to the northeast and is well out of the area but a storm system off the coast of North Carolina looks like it could funnel more moisture into the area later today. The chance of precipitation remains around 50% for most of the day.
So keep the umbrella nearby. Grilling out on the deck may be a little tricky around dinnertime tonight.
The forecast remains much the same for Thursday with a high of 81 and heavy thunderstorms expected in the evening hours.
