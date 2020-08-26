Star gazing planned at Sailor’s Creek

The Crewe Astronomy Club is offering an opportunity for participants to learn about the night sky Saturday, Aug. 29, from 8p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Using hi-tech telescopes positioned in front of the Visitor Center at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, guests will have the opportunity to look upon Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. Star gazers are welcome to bring their own telescopes.

This family-friendly program is free to the public. In the event of adverse weather conditions (rain, lightning, thunderstorms) the program is subject to cancellation. Also, due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial masks are required and social-distancing will be maintained at all times.

For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park visitor center at 804-561- 7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr. virginia.gov.