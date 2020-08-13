Shirley Newman Fowlkes, age 88 of Burkeville, passed away on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020.

She was the widow of Julian G. Fowlkes, Sr. and the daughter of the late Charles H. Newman, Sr. and Beulah Walden Newman.

Born September 4, 1931, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles H. Newman, Jr. and Robert T. Newman, and brother-in-law James P. Monaghan.

She was an active member of the Burkeville Baptist Church, where she served as enrollment clerk for a number of years, taught Sunday school, served as deacon, and in the Adult Choir. She was a past member of the Burkeville Woman’s Club and a former employee of Virginia Telephone & Telegraph Company, and a member of past Home Demonstrations clubs.

Survivors include three sons and one daughter; Edwin N. Fowlkes of Tazewell, Judith F. Rice (Keith) of Clinton, Tennessee, Julian Graham Fowlkes, Jr. (Suzanne) of Evington, James Alan Fowlkes (Erika) of Chester. Three grandchildren; Hollis Rice of Knoxville, Tennessee, Nancy M. Fowlkes of Bluefield, and Meghan E. Fowlkes of Evington; one great-grandson, Ira Julian Rice; one sister, Charlotte N. Monaghan of Lynchburg, and a number of nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A public viewing will be held Friday, August 14th, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm, at the Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, VA. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will not be present.

Services will be private.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Burkeville Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 325, Burkeville, VA, 23922, or the Burkeville Volunteer Fire Dept., 503 Namozine St., Burkeville, VA, 23922, or a charity of your choice. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.