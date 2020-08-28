Scholarship winners announced

Each year, students at Buckingham County High School apply for competitive scholarships to support post-secondary education and training. Buckingham High School holds an annual ceremony to celebrate these students, but this year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to recognize the following students from the class of 2020:

• Kaya Amos – GRASP – $1,000

• Dalyn Ayres – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Cole Bohanon – Tenaska Scholarship – $1,500

• Amil Bolden – Jasmine C. Benson Memorial Scholarship – $500

• Nathan Brickhill – Terrell H. Dunnavant Scholarship – $16,000

• Nina Broussard – Project Discovery/SOAR, up to $2,000

• Amari Butler (2018 graduate) – Dudley West Scholarship – $1,200

• Aniyah Butler (2019 graduate) – Dudley West Scholarship – $800

• Tyshea Chambers – Project Discovery/SOAR, up to $2,000

• Jade Cyr – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Hannah Davis – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000, F.D. Johns Memorial Scholarship – $500, Harrison K. Davis Memorial Scholarship, $1,000, Meghan Snoddy Memorial Scholarship – $2,000, and Dudley West Scholarship – $2,000

• Jaelynn Edwards – Katherine R. Wingo Scholarship – $2,500 and Delta Kappa Gamma Psi Chapter Book Scholarship/Stipend – $500

• William Edwards – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000

• Emily Gormus – (2018 graduate) – Dudley West Scholarship – $1,200

• Tajhmir Gough – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000, Harrison K. Davis Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 and Sharon Dowdy Tew Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

• Tyler Hunt – Spreading God’s Gifts – $500

• Darian Lipscomb – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000, Spreading God’s Gifts – $500 and Sallie A. Mowbray Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

• Jacob Mack – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000

• Ian Martin – ROTC Scholarship – $34,192

• Courtney Miller – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000 and Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Tyler Moree – ROTC Scholarship – $11,420

• Colton Morris (2019 graduate) – Dudley West Scholarship – $800

• Sydney Mullins – Harrison K. Davis Memorial Scholarship – $1,000

• Alivia Newton – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Heaven Pillois – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000

• April Sage – Dr. Samuel S. Jones Scholarship – $2,000, Commonwealth Alliance for Drug Rehabilitation and Education (CADRE) – $500, Spreading God’s Gifts – $500, Towler Scholarship – $1,000, Ella Senger Payne Memorial Scholarship – $1,000 and Dudley West Scholarship – $1,500

• Austin Sandridge – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Aaron Seay – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000

• Morgan Small – John B. Buschmann Memorial Scholarship – $1,000, Meghan Snoddy Memorial Scholarship – $2,000 and Dudley West Scholarship – $2,500

• Abreanna Smith – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Jaime Terry – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Taliyah Turner – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000

• Jacob Vais – Project Discovery/SOAR up to $2,000

• Ziyae Warner – Educational Credit Management Corporation Scholarship – $6,000.