“The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long” –Lao Tzu

Rondall Burns Powers, Sr. passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Oceanside, California. He was born November 30, 1975 in Farmville. He is the son of Rondall Bruce Powers of Brookneal and Joyce Cline of Buckingham.

Rondall is survived by his wife Jennifer and son Burns, both of his parents, his brother Nathan, wife Hanan and their two sons Sulaiman and Idris, a sister Johni Fraykor, husband Nick and children Gwyneth, Harrison and Anya. He is also survived by his beloved “Gran” Mamie Cheseldine, stepmom Gayle, stepdad Gary and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rondall was adored by his Mother-in-law and Father-in-law Chris and Gary Love. Oh! We can’t forget his two cats Gary Bear and Chii whom he dearly loved.

Rondall graduated from Buckingham County High School and went on to receive a degree in accounting from the University of Richmond and later earned his CPA license. His most recent job led him to move with his friend and boss Oliviero Colmignoli to pursue another adventure as COO of “Olli” Salumeria in Oceanside, California, a place where he created an environment of mutual respect and lifelong friendships.

Rondall loved music of all genres, from Bluegrass to Heavy Metal and was elated when Burns decided to take up guitar. Rondall was an avid fisherman and loved canoeing, kayaking and any sport that involved water. He spent many days on the river with those he loved. He lived in San Diego and had the Pacific Ocean at his fingertips, but the ocean paled in comparison to his beloved James River. His goal was to purchase property on the James. He very recently achieved that goal but God had better plans for Rondall and heavenly rivers to explore. Rest in peace you Gentle Giant. Services were private. Dunkum Funeral Home served the family.