Rasheed joins Centra team

Dr. Mahmood Rasheed recently joined the Lynchburg Hematology Oncology practice at Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center.

Rasheed is board certified in internal medicine. He is also a hematology oncology and medical oncology specialist.

Rasheed graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine where he also completed his residency and fellowship.

In 2016, Rasheed was awarded the Arnold P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Award and was an inductee in the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Currently, Rasheed is a member of the American College of Physicians, American Society of Hematology, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology. He is board certified in American Board of Internal Medicine, and has board certifications in hematology and medical oncology.

Rasheed will see patients by referral from a family physician or other health care provider. His office will be located in the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center at 1701 Thomson Drive, in Lynchburg.