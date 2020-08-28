Photo contest held

The Buckingham County Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated its annual photo contest where members of the community are encouraged to submit photos for judging based on a number of factors. Photos were submitted by category. This year’s winners included Sandra Moss, Barbara Wheeler, and Randy Toney. All won first place awards, and, in addition, Toney took Best in Show for his work. Pictured are, from left, Photo Contest Chairman Faye Shumaker, Moss, Wheeler, and Toney.