Northam announces election initiatives

Gov. Ralph Northam announced proposals to expand access to voting for the Nov. 3 General Election Tuesday, Aug. 18, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures were unveiled by the governor during a virtual joint meeting of the House Appropriations, House Finance, Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees, and will be considered by legislators during the special General Assembly session.

Governor Northam is putting forward three proposals aimed at addressing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring all Virginians have safe and fair access to the ballot box for the Nov. 3 General Election.

The three proposals als are:

• Prepaid postage

• Drop off boxes and drop off locations

• Absentee cure process