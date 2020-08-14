Museum honored by chamber
The Robert Russa Moton Museum is the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce August Looking Our Best recipient. They have installed new signage, upgraded their website and new outdoor lighting is on the way. Pictured left to right are Kerry Mossler, Joy Stump, Chance Reynolds, Leah Brown, Cainan Townsend, Cameron Patterson and Anne Tyler Paulek.
