A Buckingham man was arrested Monday after a motorcycle chase through the county.

According to Buckingham Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lieutenant Brent Uzdanovics, the incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a black Honda Shadow motorcycle near the courthouse area in Buckingham County when the driver, Jesse Oliver Huskey, age 34, of Buckingham, fled the scene, leading deputies on a chase through Route 60 West into Nelson County and then back into Buckingham.

Uzdanovics said the chase ended at approximately 8:15 p.m. at Huskey’s residence on Troublesome Creek Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

Husky was criminally charged with two felony counts of eluding law-enforcement, two misdemeanor counts of violating protective orders, one misdemeanor of trespassing and numerous traffic violations. He was held without bond and transported to Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville to await a future court date.

Virginia State Police assisted with the incident.