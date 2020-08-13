Mildred Farley, age 87 of Rice, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Richard Farley. She loved gardening and helping her husband on the farm. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by two daughters, Janet Melton (Special Friend Eddie), Julia Cooper (Neal) and one son, Jimmy Farley (Michelle). She is also survived by one brother Bobby Schmidt (Barbara), one sister Ann Ward, three grandchildren, James Farley (Caitlyn), Kristen Melton(Patrick), Ashley Nash (Curtis) and four great-grandchildren. She loved her dog “Boots”.

A special thank you to her caregivers: Gwen, Sandy, Janet, Terri and Diana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rice Volunteer Fire Department or Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad.

The family received friends on August 13, 2020 at Shorter Funeral Home from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a graveside service at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice at 5:00 p.m.