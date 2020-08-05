Mrs. Martha Dillard Sydnor Coffman died peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020. Burial will be private in Cherry Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Coffman was the daughter of the late Dr. W.J. “Buck” Sydnor and Mattie Rogers Smith Sydnor of Farmville. She graduated from Farmville High School and Randolph Macon Women’s College, class of 1951, where she was a proud member of the Phi Mu Sorority. After graduation she went to work for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, which in 1958 became NASA. She married the late George S. Coffman in 1952. After his service in the United States Air Force, they moved from Charlotte, North Carolina to Greenville in 1956 to open Coffman’s Men’s Wear. She was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church and in her later years attended First Presbyterian Church. She was a longtime member of the Service League of Greenville as well as the Chicora Book Club. She served a term on the Pitt County School Board and for 14 years as an observer of the City of Greenville Planning Board on behalf of the League of Women Voters. For many years she was actively involved in planning programs and being an advocate for special needs children in the Pitt County Schools. Some of Mrs. Coffman’s greatest joys were traveling to Europe with dear friends and the Sunday tennis and cookout gatherings at their home. In addition, she loved receiving letters and keeping up with her special college friends “The Old Crows”.

She is survived by two sons, John and his wife, Pam and their two children, Sydnor and Harrison Coffman and Bill and his wife, Emily, along with their two children, Ned Coffman and Andrew Faulkner. A special thanks to Martha’s two special caregivers, Ruth Bizzell and Bob Wheeler.

In honor of her late husband, memorial contributions may be made to: East Carolina University Foundation, George S. Coffman Scholarship, Office of Gift Records, Mail Stop 301, 2200 South Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858-4353, 252-328-9550.

