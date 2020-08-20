Letter – Deputy apologizes for Facebook post
To The Editor:
I recently shared a post on Facebook that was rude and offensive, and I need to apologize for that.
It’s important to know that I did not write it, just shared it. I focused on the work ethic and just wasn’t paying attention to the post as a whole.
I’ve upset the community and my colleagues, and for that, I sincerely apologize. That’s just not who I am. I made a mistake.
C. B. Fishburne
Prospect
