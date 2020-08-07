Landfill alert to meet
The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) group will have a Community Town Hall Meeting August 9, at 3 p.m. at 11 Davenport Rd in Cumberland. The meeting can be accessed by calling 1-571-3112 and enter code 378-814-269. Find out updated information concerning the proposed mega landfill and the effects it may have on Cumberland and surrounding counties.
You Might Like
New tool helps find farm loan options
A new online tool can help farmers and ranchers find information on U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) farm loans that... read more