It’s a steamy summer day

The weather word of the day is steamy.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 92 as it remains very humid. The probability of a pop-up thunderstorm is only 24% today so the afternoon downpour should not be a factor. With the humidity level at 86%, the real feel temperature is expected to be as high as 99.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Marco is fizzling but Laura is gearing up to be the season’s first major hurricane. Landfall is currently expected to be sometime Wednesday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. The storm is currently expected to curve around and bring some rain to the area on Saturday.

If you want to sign a petition to change the name of the hurricane from Laura to “Polo” to fit better with Marco, you can find that petition here. https://www.change.org/p/world-meteorological-organization-change-hurricane-laura-s-name-to-marco So far almost 7,000 have signed in favor of the name change.

Have a great day and remember some people pay to spend time in a sauna, we get ours for free.