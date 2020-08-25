Irene LeSueur Gormus, age 74, of New Canton, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Irene was born in Dillwyn, on June 20, 1946, to her parents, Joshua James LeSueur and Ola Taylor LeSueur, both of Dillwyn.

Irene is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Clarence E. “Monk” Gormus; her son and wife, Michael and Wendy Gormus; her three grandchildren, Jason, Emily, and Clayton Gormus; her sisters, Bonnie Wood, Rosa Burkhardt (George), Debbie Jean LeSueur, and Patricia Hanley (Billy); her brothers Moe LeSueur (Bonnie), Billy Joe LeSueur (Erica), Andrew “Goon” LeSueur, Frank “Football” LeSueur (Anne); and many nieces and nephews. Irene is preceded in death by her parents Joshua James and Ola LeSueur, and brother, John LeSueur.

Irene was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who lived for her family. Irene loved going places with her family, listening to country music, and fattening up her beloved dog, Bud. Irene may have been small in stature, coming in at 5’2”, but she made up for that with her big and lively personality. She was well loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at Cedar Baptist Church Cemetery, 3932 Bell Rd, Dillwyn, Virginia 23936, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.. Memorial donations may be made to the Arvonia Fire Department.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, is serving the family.