On August 19, 2020, God called Hugh Blair Kennedy home. Hugh was born on March 4, 1934 in Prospect to James and Alma Kennedy, who preceded him in death. Hugh also had a brother James “Jimmy” and a sister Ernestine who also preceded him in death. As a child Hugh had fond memories of his grandfather John Ellis, who was a prominent Blacksmith; owning one of the first Black businesses in Prospect. Hugh attended R.R. Moton High School and after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of Master Sargent. During his career he received two Bronze Stars. After retiring from the Armed Services he started a career with the State of New Jersey Division of Motor Vehicles. When Hugh retired from DMV he moved to Virginia and married Beatrice Palmer on October 20, 1996. Hugh was a faithful member of Saint James AME Church, serving as Treasurer, Secretary, Trustee and Steward. He also tirelessly served as Treasurer for the R.R. Moton Museum Foundation. Hugh was a faithful member of the Farmville V.F.W. He enjoyed golfing, music, playing the organ, doing crossword puzzles and gardening. Hugh leaves to mourn and cherish fond memories, his wife Beatrice Kennedy, his son and daughter-in-law Keith and Phyllis Palmer, grandchildren; Marcus and Christina Palmer, 3 great grandchildren; Tinanna, DeMare and Kayla. In-laws; Aubrey Woolridge deceased (Roberta), Wilbert Woolridge (Irene), Andrew Woolridge (Eva), other family and friends; and a special friend Whitefield Paige.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.