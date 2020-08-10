Hot, humid Monday expected

The week of weather begins with a hot and muggy Monday.

Highs are expected to reach to 91 with only a 50% chance of precipitation. The best chance for rain today was in the morning, but, with a clear radar, it looks like that is not going to happen. After 1 p.m., the chance of rain goes to 0% meaning the typical summer thunderstorms cannot be counted on to lower the afternoon temperatures.

Temps are expected to go down to 70 tonight.

Monday is the only day this week when temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s. High 80s are expected the remainder of the week.