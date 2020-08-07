Highway work planned
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issuesFor up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia. org.
DISTRICT-WIDE
ACTIVITIES:
Crews will perform various construction/ maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations (by county):
BUCKINGHAM
COUNTY:
Please note districtwide activities above.
CHARLOTTE
COUNTY:
Please note districtwide activities above.
CUMBERLAND
COUNTY:
• Routes 635 and 653 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.
• Route 644 (631 – 600) – Road closed Aug. 3 – Sept. 11 for bridge replacement. Detour via Routes 631, and 600 to 644.
Please note districtwide activities above.
PRINCE EDWARD
COUNTY:
• Route 460 intersection at Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Estimated completion date is 11/20/2020.
• Route 721 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Prince Edward county administrator search extended
