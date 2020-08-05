Good day sunshine
Bright sunshine may be interrupted by a small chance for some pop-up summer thunderstorms this afternoon as the Farmville weather returns to the typical pattern of the Dog Days of summer.
The high temperature is expected to get up to 88 today before cooling to 69 overnight.
Make sure to stay hydrated if you are doing outside work. The humidity remains high at 71%. The air quality is listed as excellent today.
