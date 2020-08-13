Flash flood watch in effect again today

As far as today’s weather goes, the second verse is the same as the first.

Farmville is back under a flash flood watch today, from 8 a.m. to midnight tonight, as more slow-moving storms are expected to make their way through the area later today. The area was spared much of the rain that fell Wednesday as most of the storm activity went to the north of the Central Virginia area. According to the National Weather Service, Farmville only received 0.07 inches of rain as of 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Currently, the area is receiving some morning drizzle that is expected to last until around 9 a.m.

Temperatures are expected get up to only 83 today and Friday with showers and thunderstorms expected each day.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and keep an umbrellas nearby in case some downpours come through later in the day.