Diana Messer, 72, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was comforted by her daughters at her side at her time of passing.

Diana was born February 23, 1948 in Richmond. She was a 1966 graduate of George Wythe High School. She moved to Nottoway County in 1985 and owned a successful horse farm, Jen-Ab Arabians. In 1992 she began working at Crossroads CSB and maintained a career helping others with intellectual disabilities until she retired in 2018.

Diana was preceded in death by her infant children, Anthony and Julie; mother, Willa Webb Barkley; father, George Robert Barkley, Sr. She is survived by her daughters Jenni Schodt (Robert), and Abbi Messer, and her beautiful grandchildren Kaylee, Alden, Nathaniel, and Eliana; brother George Robert (Bob) Barkley, Jr.

A Memorial service will be planned at a later date and will be announced on Abbi’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Nottoway Allies for Paws.