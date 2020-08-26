Council appoints new clerk

The Farmville Town Council has appointed Sherry L. Scoggins as the clerk of council. During a meeting on Wednesday, Aug.19, Town council unanimously approved an employment agreement with Scoggins.

“Town Council is pleased that Ms. Scoggins has agreed to serve as the Clerk of Council,” Mayor David Whitus said. “Her professional experience, ability to effectively communicate and master municipal clerk certification bring strong skills to the role. Town council is confident in her ability to support council and the Farmville community.”

The town conducted a wide search for the position and Council’s Personnel Committee, chaired by Vice-Mayor Chuckie Reid, received, and reviewed several qualified applications.

Scoggins quickly rose to the top due to her 16 years of municipal clerk experience, professional certification, and strong references.

Scoggins graduated Manga Cum Laude from Barton College, in Wilson, North Carolina with a Bachelor of Science in Business and HR Management. Scoggins most recently served as the administrative officer to the North Carolina Industrial Commission in Raleigh and previously served as town clerk in the Town of Wendell, the Town of Cary and the Town of Clayton, all in North Carolina. She is a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC) and active in the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks (NCAMC) serving in progressively responsible offices including president. She is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

“I am excited to become a part of the Farmville community,” Scoggins said. “I am looking forward to the next chapter of my professional career serving the Farmville Town Council and citizens. I also look forward to working alongside the Town of Farmville team members. I appreciate the confidence Town Council has shown in me and the opportunity to begin my duties is both exciting and humbling.”

Scoggins and her family will be moving to Farmville in the next few weeks and she will assume her responsibilities on September 21.