The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@ FarmvilleHerald.com.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

A TIME OF PRAYER, Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the United Baptist Association of Central Virginia. The conference call number is (701) 779- 9869, there is no access code. Those wishing to call in are asked to start calling by 6:25 p.m. so that we may be able to begin at 6:30.

VIRTUAL SERMON, 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793- 8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

IN-PERSON SERVICES, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, at Biblical Baptist Church until further notice.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED – New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities, including annual revival and homecoming are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday School/Bible Study on first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED – Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES – Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916. Homecoming and revival have been canceled. Also, beginning Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. prayer service will be held using the same number.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES – Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first ,second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 8 a.m. until further notice. Homecoming and revival services for August have been canceled, due to the COVID-19 regulations

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES – Mercy Seat Baptist Church will have parking lot worship service the first and third Sundays at 9 a.m. until further notice.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH – Mt. Nebo Baptist church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor services beginning at 9 a.m. the first and third Sunday of the month. Vacation Bible School has been canceled this year.

BETHEL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE – Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH – Forest Baptist Church will alter its worship service hours on the second, third and fourth Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to high temperatures and elevated heat conditions. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH – in Charlotte Court House, will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month, until further notice.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH – Cornerstone Baptist Church at 18 Horsepen Road in Farmville will have drive-up services beginning at 9 a.m., with Pastor Cetric Gayles. There will not be homecoming or revival services this year. The church will have drive-up services until further notice at 9 a.m. each Sunday.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH – Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask. Homecoming and revival services scheduled for August have been canceled.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST – Farmville United Methodist Church will have in-service worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be one service and no Sunday school. Masks will be required and attendance will be limited. Virtual services will continue on the church’s Facebook account and on YouTube. For questions contact the church at 434-392-4686.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH – Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. There will also be an 11:15 a.m. service inside the church sanctuary each Sunday. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask for the inside service.

AUGUST 15

BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVE-THRU – School children and their parents are invited to receive free school supplies at a drive-thru school supply giveaway Saturday, Aug. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Spirit of Life Church of God in Christ. Grab and go lunches will be available for the children. Children must be accompanied by an adult to receive the free school supplies. Face masks are required.

AUGUST 16

HOMECOMING SERVICE – The Zion Hill Baptist Church Park and Praise Homecoming service will be Sunday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jerry Streat from Poplar Lawn Baptist Church.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH – Homecoming is canceled this year, there will be regular outdoor service on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m.

HOMECOMING, REVIVAL CANCELED – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Midway Baptist Church has canceled homecoming and revival services for the week of August 16 – 21. Midway is located at 837 Guinea Road, Farmville. Rev. Irma T. Watson is Pastor.

MOSSINGFORD BAPTIST CHURCH – Mossingford Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming service as a drive-in service Sunday, Aug. 16 everyone is welcome to come and praise God and hear the Word of God preached. Rev John Craighead will be speaker.

SHARON BAPTIST – There will be no parking lot service at Sharon Baptist in Cumberland Sunday, Aug. 16. Parking lot services will resume Sunday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.

AUGUST 18

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS – The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours at College Corners on High Tuesday, August 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be socially distanced networking and tours of the all new clean, convenient, and spacious off-campus housing units. Masks will be required.

AUGUST 19

BLOOD DRIVE – St. John’s Lutheran Church, will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive Wednesday, Aug. 19. The drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road, in Farmville. Only prescheduled appointments will be honored. No walk-ins will be accepted at this time.

PUBLIC HEARING – The Farmville Town Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the Farmville city council chambers in Town Hall to discuss the Confederate Heroes statue removed last moved from High Street. Anyone wishing to make a comment should plan to attend the meeting. Those who do not feel comfortable attending the meeting may request a conference call number and passcode. Requests much be made before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Requests may made by contacting Jackie Vaughn at jvaughn@farmvilleva. com or by calling (434) 392-5686.

AUGUST 23

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH – Forest Baptist Church Park and Praise at the Pavilion Homecoming worship service will be Sunday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. Grab and go carry out will be served. All are welcome to attend.

SEPTEMBER 11

DRIVE-THRU RIB DINNER – The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxilary will hold a drive-thru rib dinner Friday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. A whole rack dinner including ribs, two sides and a drink is $24. A half rack dinner including ribs two sides and a drink is $12. Amish desserts will be for sale. Place a pre-order on Facebook or by contacting any member by Sept. 4.

NOVEMBER 7-8

ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church has been postponed until further notice.