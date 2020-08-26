AMMD Pine Grove Project donates computer

The members of the AMMD Pine Grove Project delivered a new computer to Cumberland Middle School (CMS), which is to be given to a student in need for remote learning. Realizing that some students lack the resources necessary to participate fully in online learning, the organization wanted to do their part to assist. Members contacted Michael Camden, the CMS principal, and Andrew Hoyt, the CMS assistant principal, to coordinate the selection of a student to receive the device.

The AMMD Pine Grove Project is an organization formed protect, restore, and repurpose the historic Rosenwald Pine Grove Elementary School to serve the entire county as a cultural center. The group holds monthly meetings, held each fourth Sunday at Pine Grove Elementary School at 2:30 p.m.