Fifteen members of the Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) baseball team have played and/ or are playing in various 2020 summer leagues.

Rising junior Kieran Conway played in the Tidewater Summer League (TSL) All-Star Game on July 19 at Historic Hicks Field in Edenton, North Carolina, representing the Tidewater Drillers. Rising junior Jason Covaney earned TSL Pitcher of the Week honors for the period June 30-July 5, representing the Greenbrier Knights.

Below is a complete alphabetical list of Tigers who have played collegiate wood bat, American Legion or travel ball during recent months:

• Jay Beavers, playing for Springfield Post 137 in the American Legion

• Zach Bolling, playing for Midlothian Post 361 in the American Legion

• Lucas Burnette, playing for the Dirtbags Travel Baseball team

• Tillman Butler, playing for Culpeper Post 330 in the American Legion

• Kieran Conway, playing for the Tidewater Drillers in the Tidewater Summer League

• Jason Covaney, playing for the Greenbrier Knights in the Tidewater Summer League

• Hayes Fallen, playing for Midlothian Post 361 in the American Legion

• Trent Jones, playing for the Tidewater Drillers in the Tidewater Summer League

• Trey Karnes, playing for Lakeside Post 125 in the American Legion

• Cam Shields, playing for Powhatan Post 201 in the American Legion

• Ethan Snyder, playing for the Hot Wings in the NVTBL Collegiate League

• Owen Tappy, playing for the Carolina Venom in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League

• Reese White, playing for the Georgetown Titans in the Eastern Shore Baseball League

• Allan Williamson, playing for the Lakeside Sluggers in the Piedmont Collegiate Baseball League

• Justin Woodall, playing for the Lakeside Sluggers in the Piedmont Collegiate Baseball League.